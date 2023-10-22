Customs Repel Suspected Boko Haram Attack on Yobe Office

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with timely reinforcement from the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, thwarted an attack on the Customs Office in Geidam town, Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement, the Customs Office faced a formidable threat but was bravely defended, safeguarding the facility and the families of fellow officers and men.

The statement was signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, the Chief Superintendent of Customs, National Public Relations Officer for Comptroller General of Customs.

The statement rea din part, “During this harrowing encounter, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II Ahmed Usman, born on April 2, 1983, and a dedicated NCS member since February 24, 2009, tragically paid the ultimate sacrifice. He hailed from Pindiga Town, Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State, leaving behind a grieving wife and five children, three boys and two girls.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, alongside the entire NCS fraternity, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of ASC II Ahmed Usman, the NCS Borno/Yobe Area Command, and the Government of Gombe State for the loss of this heroic and devoted individual in the line of duty.

“Furthermore, the CGC expressed gratitude for the unwavering solidarity and cooperation extended to the NCS by the Nigerian Army, Sister Agencies, and the good people of Yobe State under the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor.

“He emphasized the crucial role of community engagement in the shared pursuit of safety and security, urging all citizens to contribute to these collective endeavors actively.

“In memory of ASC II Ahmed Usman and the face of adversity, the Nigeria Customs Service stands strong, resolute, and united, ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s borders.”