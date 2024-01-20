Customs Lilypond Command Records $701m Export Earnings in 2023

The Nigeria Customs Service Lilypond Export Command achieved a Free On Board (FOB) value of $701,784,984 in export earnings during 2023.

The Command successfully processed 18,407 containers, both 20ft and 40ft, weighing 688,097 metric tons.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, disclosed this information to newsmen at the Command on Thursday, January 19, 2024.

Highlighting the activities of the Command for the year, Comptroller Odusanya stated that the processed items and commodities were categorized into Agricultural produce, Extractive and Solid Minerals, Miscellaneous Items, and Manufactured goods.

He noted, “Export of Agricultural produce such as Cocoa, Sesame, Hibiscus Flowers, Cashew Nuts, and others is considered the highest activity, accounting for export earnings of $315,989,502.97.”

A total of N2.182,681,163 was paid into the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy account, according to him.

The CAC mentioned that a surcharge of N97.192,645 was recorded based on the 2.5 percent levy on the export of previously imported goods following the 2022 fiscal policy of the Federal Government.

Regarding operational procedures, Comptroller Odunsanya highlighted efforts to streamline processes, including the establishment of multiple export points such as Ikorodu, Okokomaiko, and others, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce the need for exporters to visit the Command for assistance physically.

Speaking on the sensitization of stakeholders on channeling trade towards export, Odusanya said, “It is obvious that we now have this awareness from the public that export is the way to go, especially if we want to advance our economy and improve foreign earnings. More so, if we want our currency to appreciate.”

“We have more export containers going out of the country. Definitely, as they are going, dollars will be earned on those goods that are being exported, and the dollar will be repatriated into the country. It will reduce the pressure on our foreign reserve, and ultimately, our currency will firm up better,” he added.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to improving and streamlining export procedures in 2024.

“This Command is a unique Command created primarily for export so that any export issue should be directed to us here, and we are up to the task to resolve and treat them.”

“The Lilypond Export Command is excited to announce our unwavering commitment to further improve and streamline export procedures in 2024. Our focus remains on delivering even greater efficiency, transparency, and collaboration to benefit all stakeholders involved in the export process,” he concluded.

