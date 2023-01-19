Customs Intercepts Truck Laden With N516m Worth Of Cannabis In Lagos

The Comptroller-General of Customs Strike Force Team Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service has impounded a truck laden with Cannabis sativa around the Lekki axis of Lagos with a duty paid value of Five Hundred and Sixteen Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N516,600,000).

Attributing the success of the Seizures to the intelligence and bravery of his Officers, the Coordinator of the Team, Sani Yusuf who recently got promoted to the rank of Comptroller said, it was not an easy task as the area where the Cannabis Sativa were evacuated was surrounded with different types of people at midnight.

“We got this Cannabis Sativa somewhere around Lekki along the Seaside around 2 am, on getting there we saw alot of Men offloading into a truck amidst the sea waves but this truck was already loaded. There were other security Agencies too there, but we evacuated this truck and brought it here.”

Comptroller Sani Yusuf urged Parents to warn their wards against the intake of illicit drugs as the effects are bad and detrimental to their health and career. “This is the root of most social vices like robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, etc.”

Also, giving a brief of the activities of the Team in the year 2022, Sani Yusuf said the year 2022 witnessed a robust anti-smuggling drive marked by tremendous success.

“Remarkable among the seizures made within the period under review were; 225mg of Tramadol, 100mg of Sildenafil Citrate, Codeine cough syrup, Used Tyres, Bales of secondhand clothings, bags of Foreign parboiled rice, Containers of Timber, Pangolin scales, Slabs of donkey skin and Cannabis Sativa among others. All with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Nine Billion, One Hundred and Twenty-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Five Naira (N9,122,710,355).” Yusuf Sani said.

The Team also recorded the sum of Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Forty-Three Million, Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Seven Naira (5,843,520,477) through demand notices (DN) from January to December 2022.

“There was an increase of One Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty-Three Naira (N1,928,966,233) as against the sum of Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Fourteen Million, Five Hundred and Fifty- Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Four Naira (N3,914,554,244) generated in the year 2021, representing 55% increment when compared to 2021.” He stated.

He sent a strong warning to all unpatriotic importers and their agents who go the extra mile in daring the Nigeria Customs Service. Yusuf Sani said the Seizures shall not only be impounded, but his ever-vigilant operatives will also get the Suspect arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

“For this year, we have already reinvigorated our round-the-clock operations, relying on our gallant and intelligent officers to suppress smuggling and prevent revenue loss, because our commitment to doing better in 2023 and beyond is hereby renewed.”

While thanking God for a successful war in suppressing smuggling in 2022, he also appreciated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, (Rtd) CFR, for assisting the Team to achieve its goals through logistics support. “I also, appreciate my officers who have been working tirelessly to ensure that our mandate is achieved.” He added.