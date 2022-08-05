Customs Intercepts Container Laden With Tramadol Worth N1.3bn

The Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command have intercepted a 1×20ft Container No. SUDU-7538656 manifested as 272 cartons of stainless steel hotpot, it was captured/declared as cooking appliances, measuring/checking instruments and furnace burners to evade arrest.

The container upon joint examination with relevant agencies was found to contain 55 cartons of Tramadol concealed in food flasks with a Duty Paid Value of N1.375 billion.

According to the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, each carton of tramadol contains 50 rolls, each roll contains 10 packs, and each pack contains 10 sachets. He said the seizure is in line with the provisions of sections 46 &47 of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Comptroller Yusuf said, the Command is fully on alert to ensure that illicit importation is completely eradicated, he urged importers/agents to acquaint themselves with import and export prohibition guidelines to safeguard the nation’s economy and security.

“It is pertinent to reiterate our resilience in ensuring that importation of such illicit hard drugs are detected, seized and handed over to the appropriate agency for further regulatory action. Furthermore, I would like to use this medium to advise importers/agents to acquaint themselves with import and export prohibition guidelines to safeguard the nation’s economy and security.”