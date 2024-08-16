Customs Intercepts 2,290 Used Tyres in Anti-Smuggling Operation

The Nigeria Customs Service Oyo/Osun Area Command has intercepted a significant consignment of used tyres in a recent operation to curb smuggling activities in the region.

In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs, Kayode Wey, on 13 August 2024 on behalf of the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, the seizure which was on Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 9:45 pm, occurred along the Saki axis of Oyo State.

Comptroller Ben Oramalugo stated that importing and smuggling used tyres into Nigeria is illegal due to the significant risks they pose to public safety.

He highlighted that worn-out tyres are unsafe for road use, and their circulation endangers lives and property.

“The used tyres were discovered during a routine stop-and-search operation conducted by one of the Command’s anti-smuggling teams. Upon inspection, the tyres were found hidden within the truck in a bid to evade detection by law enforcement officers,” Comptroller Oramalugo disclosed.

The CAC reiterated the Command’s dedication to protecting the nation’s borders and economy by preventing substandard and prohibited goods inflow.

He stressed the importance of continuous surveillance, intelligence gathering, and the commitment to ensuring that only legitimate goods are allowed entry into the country.

In a stern warning to smugglers, the CAC reiterated the command’s unrelenting efforts to bring offenders to justice and, as such, urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to smuggling, as their cooperation is vital to safeguarding public safety and supporting the Command’s mission.

He acknowledged that the Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, remains resolute in protecting Nigerians from the dangers of substandard and smuggled goods.

“The Command continues to collaborate closely with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the effective enforcement of customs regulations across the region. I have to laud the operation’s success, attributing it to the vigilance and commitment of the Command’s officers,” he concluded.