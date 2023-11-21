Customs Intercepts 15,449 Litres of PMS, Others Worth Over N13m

The Customs Area Controller for Adamawa/Taraba area, Comptroller Salisu Abdullahi, revealed that the command has made significant strides in its battle against smuggling, recording 19 seizures of various items. Among the confiscated goods were 15,449 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N13,749,110.35. Comptroller Abdullahi provided these details during a press briefing at the headquarters of the Area Command in Yola on November 17, 2023.

In addition to the PMS seizures, the command also confiscated 19 cartons of foreign insecticide and 26 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. Due to the flammability of the PMS, a significant portion of the product has already been disposed of in accordance with existing laws, and the proceeds have been remitted into the Federation Account. The remaining fraction of the PMS will be auctioned immediately after the briefing.

Comptroller Abdullahi, highlighting the contravention of Section 246 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, emphasized that the seizures occurred due to the continued closure of the territorial borders of the command. While no smugglers were apprehended during the operations, he pledged to intensify efforts to clamp down on all individuals involved in smuggling activities, asserting that safeguarding the nation’s economy is paramount.

Calling for collaboration from Nigerians, stakeholders, and relevant security agencies, Abdullahi emphasized the collective responsibility in combating smuggling. He expressed gratitude to the officers and men of the Command for their dedication, acknowledging the support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his Management Team for providing additional operational vehicles, which have significantly strengthened anti-smuggling efforts in the region.