Customs Intercept Items Worth N801m at Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, has exceeded its revenue target for the year 2023, collecting a total of N30,503,507,399.09 from 1 January to 31 December 2023—surpassing the set target of N29,148,944,769.82.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Charles Orbih, announced this achievement during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Lagos on Friday, 5 January 2024.

Providing an overview of the Command’s performance, Comptroller Orbih highlighted a 5% surpassing of the revenue target for the year and noted the consecutive monthly surpassing of targets from September to December 2023.

“In December 2023 alone, the Command collected an unprecedented sum of N4,768,922,080.68.” the CAC stated.

He also stated that the Command made 125 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N801,561,962.00 during the period under review.

Seized items include $10,000 counterfeit notes handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), $8,800 concealed in an album, 89 seized drones, and 66 detained drones.

Other seized items consist of 330 military and security wares, 700 rolls of cigarettes, 126 walkie-talkies with accessories, 87 artifacts and antiquities, 22 elephant tusks, 300 pairs of ladies’ footwear, 2 bags of precious stones, and other items.

Comptroller Orbih revealed that three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures and will be charged in court upon completing the investigation.

The CAC commended the commitment and diligence of the officers and men of the Command, acknowledging the support received from the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, and his management team in creating an enabling environment for the Command.

Looking ahead to 2024, the CAC emphasized the Command’s commitment to improving operations, facilitating legitimate trade, and ensuring national security. He warned potential economic saboteurs to desist from illegal activities, stating that stringent measures would be taken to uphold the law.

“Any would-be economic saboteur attempting to bring unwholesome or restricted items into the country through the International Airport will be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he declared.

He also urged them to explore opportunities for legitimate trade, emphasizing collaboration with other government agencies at the airport to achieve the Command’s core mandates.