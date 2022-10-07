Customs Intercept 502 Bags Of Rice Worth N61m In Tanker Truck

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit, Zone “D” has impounded a tanker truck without a registration number loaded with 502 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each).

According to the Customs Comptroller in charge of Zone “D” Comptroller Musa Ibrahim Jalo, the truck was intercepted along Bauchi/Gombe axis with the confiscated items valued at N61 Million.

Comptroller Jalo stated that “On the 4th of October, at about 0800 hours, my Operatives on a credible intelligence stumbled upon this tanker truck suspected to conceal uncustoms goods along the Bauchi/Gombe road and upon examination, some five hundred and two (502) foreign parboiled rice were uncovered from the compartment of the truck”.

Musa Ibrahim Jalo said the goods and the tanker truck have been impounded according to the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45 LFN 2004.

While warning recalcitrant smugglers to desist from their nefarious activities or face the wrath of the law, he appreciated patriotic citizens for providing the Service with useful information that is contributing positively to the fight against economic saboteurs.

Comptroller Jalo took over the leadership of the Unit barely two months ago with the mandate of suppressing smuggling to the barest minimum.

The Federal Operations Unit Zone “D” with its Headquarters in Bauchi comprises all the Northeastern states in addition to Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa States in the Northcentral region.