Customs Intercept 13 Trailers of Foreign Rice, Vehicles, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ has intercepted 13 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice and 17 vehicles, among other notable items, worth N1,241,777,700 in October.

This was disclosed in a Press Briefing on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, by the Acting Comptroller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, at the Unit’s Headquarters in Lagos.

While showcasing the seizure, Ejibunu explained that the 17 vehicles were seized from smugglers who wanted to circumvent the law, stressing that the Federal Operation Unit Zone ‘A’ under his watch will make the remaining part of the year more challenging for smugglers in the interest of the Country.

He said, “We are ready to intercept them, frustrate their antics of concealment, illegal route passage, false and under declaration.

Other seizures for the month under review include 14,825 litres of PMS, 657 pieces of used tyres, 202kg of Cannabis Sativa, 39 bales of second-hand clothing,100 packs of tomato ketchup, 4 units of used motorcycles, 100 cartons of used soaps, and 730 sacks of hides & skin.”

The Ag. Comptroller disclosed that 9 suspects were arrested during the anti-smuggling operations as some of them are currently undergoing prosecution in different states of the zone.

Ejibunu appealed to well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians to continue to support the unit with credible information that will assist in battling economic sabotage.