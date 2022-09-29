Customs Impounds N79m Contraband In Katsina

The Katsina Customs Area Command has seized goods worth more than N79 million from August, 2022 to date.

The Controller of the Command, Alhaji Wada Chedi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Katsina.

Chedi explained that 15 different models of vehicles were seized in the period under review.

He said that among them were one used Toyota Corola Car with registration number DRA 25 AA valued at N8.1million.

According to him, one Hilux 2010 model with registration number El 159 St worth N9.4m was among the vehicles seized.

The comptroller said that contrabands incluo foreign food items like rice, spaghetti, macaroni, vegetable oil were also confiscated.

He said these included 594 bags of rice (50kg) worth N17.6; and 56 bags (25kg) worth N831,600.

Others were 96 cartoons of foreign macaroni, N576,000; Premium Motor Spirit valued at N2.2 million and used tyres, among others.

Chedi said that the value of seized vehicles was N35.9 while that of food items was N43.3 million

“With the figures, we have seized goods worth N79.3 million which were under investigation” Chedi said.(NAN)