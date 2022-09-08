Customs Impounds 7000 Pieces Of Donkey Male Genitals, Fake Drugs In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Mohammed Airport Cargo Command has intercepted seven thousand pieces of Donkey male genitals meant for exportation to Hong Kong.

This was revealed by the Customs Area Controller Sambo Dangaladima while showcasing sixteen (16) sacks of Donkey male genitals to Newsmen with a duty paid value of two hundred and sixteen million, two hundred and twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirteen naira.

“Upon interception of the seven thousand Donkey male genitals, the importers falsely declared these illegal wildlife parts as cow male genitals, after due examination, my export Officers discovered they were Donkey male genitals, it’s the first time we are seizing this type of item, we will not allow such illegal wildlife trade thrive under our watch” Dangaladima explained.

The male genitals were handed over to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service represented by Deputy Superintendent, Adebimpe Adetunji.

Subsequently, the Command handed over nine hundred and twelve (912) packs of thirty-nine, thousand four hundred and ninety-one (39,941) tablets of fake pharmaceutical products ( without NAFDAC registration number) imported from Pakistan to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and control represented by the Operations Officer SAHCOL, Hassan Yusuf.

“I will like to appreciate the Nigeria Customs Service for these great interceptions they have been doing, we need a lot of synergies to eradicate illegal importation of fake pharmaceuticals. The inscriptions on the drugs are in the Arabic language, “how will a common man know this” he asked.

Reiterating the need for a saner Society, Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima beaconed on Importers to dwell on the acceptable milligrams of Tramadol allowed for importation as he also handed over one thousand, one hundred and fifty-eight packs of one hundred and fifteen thousand, eight hundred tablets of Tramadol to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

“The required milligram is 100 and it must be properly documented, two hundred and twenty-five is not allowed, we want everyone to follow and key into the system by doing the right thing, we have no other country but Nigeria.”

The Operation Officer NDLEA in charge of SAHCOL shed, Aminu Sankefi , thanked the Service for the continuous synergy in the fight against illicit substances, “the Comptroller is up and doing, there is adequate communication between us, based on intelligence gathering” He reiterated.

In the area of the Service primary responsibility, which is revenue

generation, the Command in the first two

quarters of this year 2022 (January-June 2022) raked in thirty-four billion, seven hundred and fifty-seven million, six hundred and

eighty-three thousand and twenty-two naira (N34,757,683,022) as against

twenty-nine billion, five hundred and ninety-five million, sixteen thousand,

four hundred and thirty naira (N29,595,016,430) were generated in the corresponding

period of 2021; making an increase of five billion, one hundred and sixty

two million, six hundred and sixty-two thousand, five hundred and ninety

two naira (N5,162,662,592). This represents an increase in revenue by

18%.