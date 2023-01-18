Customs Impound Military Hardwares, Hands Over Drug Worth N13bn NDLEA

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Cargo Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted various Military hardwares and Uniforms from two Airway Bills number 118-11860343/3 and 118-1886033215.

The Hardwares are 309 pieces of Military Helmets, 106 pieces of Military Armless Jackets, 352 pieces of Ballistic Body Armored Pad, 119 pieces of Police Badge, 5 pieces of Bullet Proof Jacket, 33 pieces of body side ballistic Pad, and 105 pieces of Ballistic Chest Plates.

According to the Customs Area Controller Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima, the Hardwares were imported from South Africa and the Suspect, Mr. Olaolu Marquis has been equally arrested due to his inability to produce an End-User-Certificate, which is the lawful prerequisite for such importation.

Similarly, the Command intercepted One Hundred and sixty-two cartons of Tramking, a brand of Tramadol hydrochloride with Two Hundred and Twenty-Five (225) and Two Hundred and Fifty (250) milligrams.

Speaking further, Sambo Dangaladima noted that, the hard drugs originated from India and Pakistan and are routed through Addis-Ababa to Lagos and that, the milligrams (225&250mg) are above allowable thresholds as contained in the extant laws.

“We are very much mindful of the fact that 2023 is an election year in Nigeria; the inflow traffic of these hard drugs that induce our youths to do extraordinary things (when taken) are bound to increase; but I can assure the unscrupulous importers that MMAC is the most dangerous route for their illicit trade because we are always here to catch them and ensure that they face the wrath of the law. In total obedience to the directives of our able CGC – Rtd Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali, we are poised to continue intercepting and seizing the illicit products – especially hard drugs as they come.” He explained.

The illicit drugs with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N13,827,775,560.04 were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency representative, Mr. Azuwonye Sunday.

On Revenue generation, the CAC stated that, from the 1st of January to December 2022, the Command made a total of Sixty Nine Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety-Seven Naira, Seventy Nine Kobo. (N69,768,509,5967.79) as against the N55,664,489,641.35 generated in the year 2021.

“This shows an overwhelming increase of Fourteen Billion, One Hundred and Four Million, Nineteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Six Naira Forty-Four Kobo (N14,104,019,956.44), representing 25.34%. The 2022 yearly target was N66,932,845,126.02, but the Command surpassed the target with N2,835,664471.77 representing a 4.24% increase.” He said.

Finally, Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima expressed his profound gratitude to the CGC Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and his Management Team, for the opportunity to serve. He also extended his gratitude to his entire officers and men of the Command and sister Agencies not forgetting stakeholders who contributed to the success story.