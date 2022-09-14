Customs Hands Over Two Trucks Laden With 80,000 Litres Of AGO To NMDPRA

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ headed by the Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Hussein Ejibunu, has handed over two Tankers Trucks laden with Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) with truck number DBT 599 XA and USL 561 ZC laden with forty-four thousand, four hundred and fifty (44,450) and thirty-five thousand, six hundred and five (35,605) litres to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

While handing over the trucks and the total of eighty thousand and fifty-five litres of AGO at the Unit Headquarters in Lagos to the NMDPRA, the Unit’s Boss beaconed on Nigerians to always be patriotic and avoid sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government. He further revealed that the consignments were intercepted around Ijebu-Ode, the Ogun State Capital.

“The two tankers were hitherto intercepted around Ijebu-Ode without any documentation and upon sighting the documents inside the trucks, they were forged. We sent a letter to NMDPRA to ascertain the status of the loading of the trucks and the result revealed that, the consignments inside the two trucks did not meet the required standard.”

“In the same vein, having gotten this fact, it beholds on us, as the authority of the Nigeria Customs Service to hand over same, to the Regulatory Agency, which is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.”

Receiving the handing over note on behalf of the Authority Chief Executive, Engineer Farouk Ahmed and the Regional Coordinator of South West, M.A Kadoso. The Head of Retail Infrastructure, Patrick Musa thanked the Nigeria Customs Service for a job well done.

“On behalf of the Authority Chief Executive and the Regional Coordinator of South West, I want to thank the Nigeria Customs Service for this great job, I pray this great synergy will continue in ensuring that, smuggling, adulteration and diversion of products, drastically reduce to its bearest minimum.”

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority encompass a merger of three defunct regulatory agencies which are; the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management and Downstream divisions of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).