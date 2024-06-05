Customs Hands Over Seized Cannabis Sativa Worth Over N96M to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command (WMC) has handed over seizures of 17 sacks containing 1,257 loaves of Cannabis Sativa with a combined weight of 720kg worth over N96 Million to representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Paul Bamisaiye, during the handover at the command on Tuesday, 04 June 2024, disclosed that the seizures were made by a patrol team of Officers and Men of WMC at the Bar Beach station of the Command in Lagos.

His words, “At about 2300hrs on Wednesday 15 May 2024, a patrol team of Officers and Men of WMC at the Bar beach station of the Command received credible intelligence on the movement of a boat on the high sea along the beach location carrying items suspected to be offending items”.

“Upon receiving the information, the team moved towards the described location and intercepted one fibre boat fitted with a 200HP Yamaha Engine carrying sacks of the suspected items”, he added.

In a related development, Officers and Men of the Command also intercepted a wooden boat carrying suspected contraband items. “A careful examination of the items being conveyed revealed 505 Bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice having a combined Duty Paid Value of N59,185,000.00 of both items and Means of Conveyance”.

According to the Customs Area Controller, the actions of the smugglers contravenes sections 245 and 254 of the NCS Act 2023, which WMC is responsible for enforcing.

He appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs and Management of Nigeria Customs Service for the motivation they provided and appealed to the trading public not to engage in illicit trade.

Receiving the items, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Marine Operation, NDLEA, Bashir Magaji, commended the service for the fight against smuggling. “This is the synergy we’re talking about, and it’s not the first time we are receiving this kind of items from customs”.

He assured that thorough investigations and further actions will be taken.