Customs Graduates 300 Cadets From Training College Ikeja

The Passing out Parade which took place on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at the training college, Ikeja had in attendance DCG Saidu Galadima as Special Guest of Honor and reviewing officer.

Also present at Passing Out were Customs Area Controllers in Zone ‘A’, Senior Officers from sister agencies; the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, officers from the Nigerian Navy, the officers from Nigeria Immigration Service, the Director of State Security Service, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, the Nigerian Police Force and prominent traditional rulers.

While addressing the young Officers, the Special Guest of Honor, DCG Galadima Saidu, admonished the Officers to always keep their integrity wherever they find themselves.

In his words, “The service is going through transformation. Based on your areas of specialization, so much is expected of you, and the key is that you must enhance your level of integrity to excel in this service”.

The Commandant of the Training College, Deputy Comptroller Haniel Hadison expressed appreciation to the entire management of the Nigeria Customs Service for the support and the provision of enabling conducive academic environment. He also thanked officers of sister agencies for their immense support in lectures and capacity building.

DC Hadison noted that the aspiration of the management has remained to build a well-trained, efficient, and very effective system to serve as a reference point for generations to come.

“The training of our Cadets has been in line with the objectives of our management team for capacity building”. He said.

“It is befitting to specially note that in the course of the training, guest lecturers were invited from the Military, Para-Military and Law firms to deliver and share their vast wealth of experiences with the Cadets. This is to enable the Cadets to tap from the wealth of knowledge, equip them with moral and professional values and as well, prepare them physically and mentally, especially on inter-agency collaborations for successful service delivery” he emphasized.

The Passing Out Parade also witnessed the presentation of Awards of Excellence and rewards for outstanding performance to some of the young officers and key staff who worked so hard to make the course a success.

Similarly, the Passing out Parade ceremony of 335 recruits at Customs Training College, Kano, was graced by DCG Muhammad Abba Kura in Charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, along with other high-ranking officials and dignitaries from Nigeria Customs Service and various sister agencies.

The Passing Out Parade commenced with the arrival of the DCG, who was received with a guard of honour.

The parade showcased the newly trained recruits’ discipline, precision and physical prowess, demonstrating their skills in drills, weapon handling, physical fitness, and blind stripping of arms.

Speaking at the event, DCG Mohammed Abba-Kura acknowledged the recruits’ hard work, dedication and sacrifices made during their training period while also urging them to be good ambassadors of the service.

“As you go out to the field to work, you are an ambassador and a representative of the service, so please, be of good behaviour and character” he advised.

The Commandant of the Training College, Comptroller Rasheed Adahunse, noted that the recruits have distinguished themselves in training and academic excellence.

“Today, we are witnessing the passing out of Support Staff, who have distinguished themselves in training, academics and character,” he said.

