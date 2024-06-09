Customs Confiscates Pangolin Scale Worth Over N3bn

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, Kaduna of the Nigeria Customs Service, has declared its laudable accomplishments in the fight against illicit trading in endangered wildlife species and other trafficking activities in the region.

This was communicated in a statement by the Unit’s Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, on 5 June 2024 during a briefing with the media while reviewing the unit’s anti-smuggling exploits in the last two weeks.

Compt Shuaibu further informed the gathering that the unit is unrelenting in ensuring that movement of contraband in and out of the zone is suppressed to the bearing minimum.

“You may recall that during our recent briefing on 21 May 2024, we declared our resolve not to allow illegal trading in endangered wildlife species and other smuggling activities to thrive in the Zone,” he said.

Within the period under review and today, barely two weeks, the Unit’s operatives have upped the ante in the combat against the smuggling and successfully intercepted a consignment of Pangolin scale and its derivatives within the Kebbi State axis of the Zone.

The CAC stated, “Acting on actionable intelligence, the operatives stormed a hideout known as (slaughterhouse) in the suburbs of Zuru Town in Kebbi State on Friday, 24 May 2024, at about 1600hrs. The team discovered and evacuated sacks of pangolin scales, which were transported to the HQ of FOU Zone ‘B’ in Kaduna. After careful examination and counting, the pangolin scales weighed 445.45kg.

“Let me once again explain that the pangolin is one of the endangered species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). It is instructive that Nigeria is a signatory to the CITES Convention, and all forms of trading in this species are illegal.’’

According to Comptroller Shuaibu, the value of the seizure at the international market is N3,955,596,000.00.

The successful activities of the zone, according to the statement, led to one (1) suspect being arrested for the seizure while the main suspect is currently at large. However, the Unit, in collaboration with other sister agencies, vowed not to rest on its oars until the main suspect is arrested and brought to book.

It should be noted that the offence contravenes Section 55 (1) paragraphs C and I of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Act 2023. The Nigeria Customs Service assured that it will continue to partner with CITES to forestall the identified species from extinction.

Comptroller Shuaibu, while stating the Unit’s triumphant activities, underscored the havoc this may have caused if such escaped the eagle eyes of the operatives. However, he noted there was no casualty during and after the operations.

“The success of this operation lies in robust intelligence sharing between the NCS and Wildlife Office and the resilience of operatives of the Unit to leverage and utilise the coordinates given to them to make this arrest. We wish to put it on record that the operation’s success is unique in that it was casualty-free,” he expressed.