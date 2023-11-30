Customs Comptroller Channa Visits Jigawa Gov, Deliberates Collaboration

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dauda Ibrahim Chana, has paid a courtesy visit to Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi.

Comptroller Chana, while highlighting his aim of the visit, focused his discussion on the development and advancement of the Maigatari Free Trade Zone (FTZ) within the state, stressing the need to use strategic tools to enhance ties and opportunities.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by Superintendent of Customs Saidu Nuruddeen, the Public Relations officer of the Command, Chana listed the potential of the Maigatari FTZ in alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, and enhancing the incomes of the state’s residents, thereby promising an open door policy and maximum support to ensure that the Maigatari FTZ achieves its full potentials.

The CAC further reiterated that the Maigatari Free Trade Zone would boost economic opportunities, attract investment, as promote suitable growth, with particular attention given to the export potential within the state.

In his response, the Executive Governor, Mallam Umar, affirmed his dedication to supporting the Customs Command in achieving its core mandates, as it aligns with his agenda to improve trade and commerce within the state.

He explained that the meeting underscores a shared commitment to collaborative initiatives that will advance the economic landscape of Jigawa State.

“It represents a strategic partnership between federal and state authorities, aimed at fostering economic growth and enriching trade opportunities within the state,” he concluded.