Customs Collaborates with Nasarawa State Housing Project

In a collaborative effort to enhance the well-being of Nigeria Customs Service personnel, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, joined forces with the Nasarawa State Government Housing Commission on 11 March 2024.

During the commissioning of Nasarawa State Technology Village Phase 1 at Aso Pada in Maraba- Nasarawa State, the Comptroller-General of Customs, represented by Deputy Comptroller General of Customs Festus Okun, emphasized the NCS’s commitment to officer welfare, citing the acquisition of houses as a testament to this dedication.

CGC Adeniyi announced that the commissioned houses would be allocated to officers, underscoring the importance of providing shelter to personnel in service to the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the Nasarawa State government, the people, and project promoters for their support, pledging collaboration to ensure the project’s success.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State disclosed that the NCS has acquired the first 100 units of three-bedroom bungalows, securing a credit line of 12.5 billion naira deposited, with Mega Capital credited for financing. The project has employed 69,000 skilled and unskilled workers, contributing to its successful realization.

Additionally, Governor Sule revealed plans for an access route linking the Village to the city of Abuja, further integrating the innovative community into the broader region.