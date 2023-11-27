Customs CG Pledges Welfare Boost for Retired Management Team

In a momentous gathering at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, 25 November 2023, retired Management Team members of the Nigeria Customs Service celebrated a shared legacy of diligence and commitment.

Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, in a heartfelt address, reassured retirees of comprehensive measures to elevate their welfare with a plan to integrate them into the Nigeria Customs Service’s healthcare programs. He emphasized his commitment to sustaining bonds beyond active service.

Furthermore, Adeniyi disclosed ongoing discussions with the Minister of Finance to champion a bill establishing a dedicated Pension Scheme, stating, “This strategic initiative reflects foresight in securing the financial future of leaders within the Nigeria Customs Service.”

The CGC underscored the significance of the reunion, stating, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we come together for the first-ever reunion of Customs’ seasoned leaders.”

He emphasized the wealth of knowledge within the room and the need to strengthen the roots connecting the past, present, and future of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Highlighting the retirees’ significant contributions, Adeniyi emphasized crafting customized programs for seamless collaboration, ensuring the service continues to benefit from their expertise. He described the gathering as a definitive avenue for connecting with successful leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the organization.

Optimistic about the impact of the reunion, the CGC expressed confidence that their coming together would contribute to greater efficiency, enhanced regulatory compliance, and stable economic development goals for the country.

“I am confident that with your continued support and guidance, we will overcome challenges and achieve greater heights.” He noted.

Those present at the occasion included the immediate past Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Ahmed Ali (retired), Dr. Abubakar Musa, Bernard Nwadialo, and a former sole administrator, Major-General SOG Ango (retired). Many retired Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs and Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs were also in attendance.