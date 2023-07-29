Customs CG Hosts Members Of National Trade Facilitation Committee

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Friday, 28 July 2023, receives members of the National Trade Facilitation Committee at the Headquarters of Nigeria Customs Service, Abuja.

The visit according to the chairman of the committee, SA Audi, told the CG that they were at the CGC’s office to congratulate him on his appointment as the Comptroller-General of Customs and also to seek his partnership to achieve the targeted goals of facilitating trade.

“Let me start by congratulating you on your appointment and I wish to reiterate that with your loads of experience, expertise as well as leadership qualities, this organization will attain great heights.”

He told the CGC that “part of the reason we are here is to look for Customs collaboration in developing and implementing policies that will ease the clearance, rapid release of goods for import and exports, especially for compliant traders.”

The Chairman, however, expressed readiness to play critical roles towards achieving the core mandates of the Nigeria Customs Service, adding that “it is important that we continue to work together to enhance trade facilitation in Nigeria.”

Speaking about World Trade Policies, Mr. Audi briefed the Ag. CGC that the committee has drafted a trade facilitation roadmap document, which according to him, will help guide the implementation of the policies.

Responding, the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, commended SA Audu’s led team for visiting the Nigeria Customs Service to strengthen their cordial relationship and proffer solutions to challenges bedevilling trade in Nigeria.

The Ag. CGC assured the entourage of Customs’ total commitment and support, adding that “I have embarked on a lot of consultations with stakeholders because partnering with stakeholders is part of my priorities.”

“If I may start addressing your challenges, I wish to inform you that Nigeria Customs Service will gladly respond to your suggestions. I assure you that as soon as we relocate to our new Headquarters, Customs will assign a place for you to settle in.”

The Committee membership has spread across organizations such as Customs, NAFDAC, Police, NDLEA, Ministry of Transport, FIRS, SON, CBN, NNPC, NASEMA, NACCIMA, amongst others.