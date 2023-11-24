Customs Busts Drug Cartels, Hands Over Seized Substances to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over a significant haul of illicit substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and Tramadol, to the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The handover ceremony, a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking, took place on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Customs Warehouse in Karu, Abuja.

Speaking during a joint press briefing, Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, revealed that the seized substances resulted from operations conducted by various customs formations, including the Western Marine Command, FOU Zone ‘A,’ and Zone ‘B’ formations, with significant contributions from the Ogun 1 Area Command and Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C.’

CGC Adeniyi underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in their collaborative efforts to combat drug trafficking, citing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on April 4, 2023.

Emphasizing the importance of community support in the fight against drug trafficking, CGC Adeniyi stated, “This is a battle for every citizen.” He detailed the seized items, including substantial quantities of Cannabis Sativa from various zones, with specific figures from Ogun 1 Command and the Western Marine Command.

The Director of Narcotics, Samuel Gazama, representing the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its crucial role in purging the country of illicit drugs. Gazama highlighted the severe societal threat posed by Cannabis Sativa and reiterated the NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to collaboration with the NCS in the relentless fight against drug trafficking. He concluded, “We will not relent until our battles on drug trafficking are achieved.” This collaborative effort signifies a major stride in dismantling the operations of drug cartels and ensuring a safer, drug-free Nigeria.