Customs Boss To Establish Primary, Secondary Schools Nationwide

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has received a high-powered delegation of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), led by Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, on a courtesy visit.

COWA is a non-profit organization of Customs’ Wives that specializes in empowering spouses and families of Customs Officers, wives of fallen Customs Officers, and less privileged persons across the federation through various outreach programs.

Addressing the delegation at the CGC’s Conference Room of the Nigeria Customs Headquarters in Abuja, the Ag. CGC appreciated their visit, “Let me start by saying that we recognized what COWA stands for and as our wives, first and foremost, we know that you all represent love.”

The Customs Boss, who commended the Management Board of COWA for extending humanitarian support to orphanages and vulnerable people, said that “the Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service highly recognizes COWA as a veritable partner for development.”

He assured the leadership of the association of the Service’s unflinching support to address their demands within the provisions of the law, emphasizing that the Service already had it on their plate, the plan to establish Primary and Secondary Schools across the federation, to revamp the educational system of their wards and communities.

“I know that Abuja is very strategic, and there are over three thousand Customs Officers working in various Headquarters formations who have families here, and these officers need to educate their children without spending exorbitant fees; thus, we take this matter as a priority.”

CGC Bashir Adeniyi, however, told the entourage that the Service will engage them once the project is initiated, adding that “what we will do is to acquire land within Abuja, and the project is hopefully going to be co-opted in our 2024 budget.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairperson of the Customs Officers Wives Association, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, said they were at the Customs Headquarters to congratulate the Ag. CGC, on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, solicited support to initiate some humanitarian projects.

According to her, the leadership of the association deemed it necessary to engage in assisting people in view of the current economic situation, adding that COWA has been half-dead in recent years.

The Chairperson, after highlighting some critical demands of the organization to the CGC, said that the association currently focuses on organizing training for their members on family health well-being, skill acquisition and empowerment, embarking on a campaign against drug abuse and promoting basic education.