Customs Boss Restates Commitments to Enhance Trade In Kano

In a bid to rekindle the longstanding partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano State Government, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, embarked on a significant visit to the Kano State Government House.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday morning, March 10, 2024, served as an avenue for CGC Adeniyi to highlight the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to enhance trade and address food security challenges in Kano State.

The CGC, who recounted his engagements with a visit to the Emir of Kano and stakeholders at the Dawanau International Grains Market, reiterated the Service’s dedication to enhancing trade facilitation and collaborating closely with the Kano community to address common challenges.

He said, “Part of the major concerns that we have in Kano include the need for Customs to establish an export terminal to help streamline business in the state. On behalf of the President, I want to commend the effort to address the challenges of food security, and we believe that with your support, there’s room to do more.”

Furthermore, CGC Adeniyi shared directives from President Ahmed Tinubu regarding the return of detained grains suspected of illegal export to their owners, with the condition that they would be reintroduced into the domestic markets to alleviate food insecurity.

“One of the primary objectives of the visit was to rejuvenate the historical rapport between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano State Government, to enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of both entities.” CGC Adeniyi affirmed.

Speaking further, the CGC said, “Kano has been an esteemed centre of commerce and also a significant link to foster trade in Nigeria. It has been a deliberate strategy of government to promote the development of inland deports and the Nigeria Customs Service is making arrangements to streamline the process in Kano.”

Responding, Governor Abba Kabir of Kano State welcomed CGC Adeniyi warmly. He lauded the proactive approach of the Nigeria Customs Service in safeguarding the nation’s borders and his commitment to promoting economic prosperity in Kano and Nigeria at large.

The governor, who said he was impressed with the CGC’s engagements during his official visit, reiterated the commitment of the Kano State Government to providing the necessary support and cooperation to the Nigeria Customs Service in fulfilling its mandate within the state.

“Let me say that you have come to Kano at the right time when import and export activities need your service to implement policies that will enhance them because Kano is the largest commerce hub after Lagos.” Governor Abba said.

The governor particularly applauded CGC Adeniyi’s visit to the Dawanau International Grains Market and urged expedited action in establishing an export warehouse at the market, “For that, I assure you of my government’s full support so that Kano will become stronger in terms of investment in the country.” he added.

While appreciating the move to intensify the welfare of the citizenry by President Tinubu, Governor Abba also expressed optimism that the Service, having engaged in talks with business communities in the state, the challenges of food scarcity will be a thing of the past.

In a separate engagement highlighting his proactive approach to fostering collaboration and engagement with stakeholders, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, visited the Mamuda Group of Companies in Kano.

The visit also, provided an opportunity for CGC Adeniyi to interact with the Chairman and CEO of the company, Hassan Hammoud, and other leaders of the factory.

During the visit, CGC Adeniyi emphasized the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to forging strong partnerships with stakeholders to enhance revenue generation and facilitate trade across the federation.

He highlighted the importance of easing business processes for traders nationwide, underscoring the pivotal role of collaboration between the Customs Service and private enterprises in achieving this objective.

In response, Mr Hassan Hammoud expressed his appreciation to CGC Adeniyi for gracing his company with his presence.

He led CGC Adeniyi on a sightseeing tour of the factory, showcasing the company’s operations and facilities. Hassan Hammoud reassured CGC Adeniyi of the Mamuda Group’s unwavering commitment to complying with customs provisions and regulations, reaffirming the company’s dedication to maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service.