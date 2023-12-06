Customs Boss Congratulates PTML for Launch of ‘MV Great Lagos’

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, has congratulated the Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) for the launch of MV Great Lagos, the largest (Roll On Roll Off) Roro Vessel to berth in Nigeria.

The ‘MV Great Lagos’ has a length of 250 metres, with the capacity to transport about 2,500 Cars and over 2,000 Containers.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the vessel on Monday, December 4th, 2023, the CGC congratulated the PTML for the feat and declared further that his door is open for any activity that promotes port efficiency and the national economy.

The CGC, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A, ACG Bello Jibo, restated the commitment of the Service to ensure facilitation of trade.

He said, “I want to assure you that the Nigeria Customs Service will do all we can to ensure that we facilitate trade and improve security.”

“I want to assure you that anytime you feel you have any issue to discuss with customs, our doors are always open to you. The CGC is always accessible and he has informed me to tell you that he’s part and parcel of this development.” He added.

The Managing Director PTML, Ascanio Russo, described the Ship as a great statement on the company’s belief in Nigeria.

In his words, “The arrival of the “Great Lagos” is not just an addition to our fleet but a reaffirmation of our devotion to the Nigerian economy and its vibrant economic capital. The “Great Lagos” is among the largest Ships ever built in its class; this is not just an upgrade, it is a leap into the future of maritime transport, and we are proud that we are witnessing this in Nigeria.”

The Customs Area Controller, PTML Command, Comptroller Saidu Yusuf, stated that the berth of ‘Great Lagos’ signifies an excellent feat for Nigeria Customs Service and the Country, emphasizing that “It means an opening for more cargo for PTML. It means more revenue

for the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Over the period, we’ve been faced with a downturn in Cargo throughout, but with the arrival of MV Great Lagos, our hopes are very high. Judging from the capacity, it is a great thing for us, so for us in PTML, we are ready to take charge, especially of the high volume of cargoes we’ll expect from this Ship.”

He noted that, as of November 2023, the Command had collected revenue to the tune of N234.3 billion, a significant increase of 9.8% compared to N213.4 billion collected in the previous year, 2022.

He expressed optimism that the Command will meet its revenue target with expectations of more cargo in December.

“We are hoping to perform better because we will be expecting more cargoes this December. So, before the year runs out, hopefully, we should be able to meet our target.”

He urged importers to be compliant and transparent to avoid delay in cargo clearance as the Command is very friendly in terms of time release and in the process of ensuring that examinations are carried out exactly from 9 o’clock to 4 o’clock in line with the Federal Government’s directives on ease of doing business.