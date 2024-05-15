Customs Board Ratifies Appointment of Senior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has formally endorsed the appointments of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) during its 59th regular meeting, chaired by the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The confirmed appointments, announced following the meeting held at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 14th May 2024, aim to fill crucial leadership roles within the organization. Among the newly appointed DCGs are veterans like I.OO Peters and BM Jibo, assigned to key portfolios such as Training and Doctrine Command and Enforcement Inspection & Investigation, respectively. Additionally, the ACG roles have been assigned to individuals with diverse expertise, including trade, human resource development, and strategic research.

The details of the confirmed appointments are as follows:

*Deputy Comptrollers General (DCGs)*

I.OO PETERSDCG /Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd)

II.BM JIBO(DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation)

III.BU NWANFOR(DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives)

IV.SA BOMAIDCG (Commander Training and Doctrine Command)

V.CK NIAGWAN(DCG Tariff & Trade)

*Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs)*

I.B IMAM(ACG Board)

II.AAS OLOYEDEACG (Trade & Tariff)

III. SK DANGALDIMA(ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’)

IV. A ABDUL AZEEZ(ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’)

V.SA YUSUFACG (Human Resource Development)

VI.NP UMOH(ACG Training and Doctrine Command)

VII. CO OBIH(ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’)

VIII. S CHIROMA(ACG Strategic Research and Policy)

These appointments, made in accordance with principles of federal character, seniority, and merit, seek to address vacancies arising from recent retirements within the Service. The NCSB affirms its commitment to ensuring equitable representation and recognizing exemplary service through these appointments.

The significance of these appointments underscores the dedication of the officers to the Nigeria Customs Service and signifies a pivotal moment in the organization’s leadership landscape. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, commended the retired management members for their contributions while urging the newly confirmed officers to uphold the service’s mandates of revenue generation, smuggling suppression, and trade facilitation with renewed vigor.