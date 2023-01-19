Customs Appoints New Management Members In Acting Capacities
Following the statutory retirement of some members of the management team of Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller General of Customs has approved the appointment and redeployment of the management members to enhance strategic and effective service delivery.
A breakdown of the appointments is as follows:
1. EI EDORHE DCG Finance Admin & Technical Service
2. HK GUMMI DCG Tariff and Trade
3. M ABBA-KURA Ag. DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation
4. AG SAIDU Ag. DCG Human Resource Development
5. JP AJOKU Ag. DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives
6. BA ADENIYI Ag. DCG Strategic Research and Policy
7. GA ITOTOH Ag. DCG Training and Doctrine Command
8. O PETERS Ag. ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’
9. AI ALFA Ag. ACG Strategic Research and Policy
10. HJ SWOMEN Ag. ACG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives
11. KC EGWUH Ag. ACG Training and Doctrine Command
12. MBA MUSA Ag. ACG Tariff and Trade
13. A DAPPA-WILLIAMS Ag. ACG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation
14. BM JIBO Ag. ACG Headquarters
15. A HAMISU Ag. ACG/Commandant Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College
16. Y SALIHU Ag. ACG Finance & Admin
17. MI YUSUF Ag. ACG ICT/Modernization
18. SA BOMAI Ag. ACG Board
19. CK NIAGWAN Ag. ACG Finance, Admin & Technical Services
20. KI ADEOLA Ag. ACG Training and Doctrine Command
While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service and support, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) CFR congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.