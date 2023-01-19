Customs Appoints New Management Members In Acting Capacities

Following the statutory retirement of some members of the management team of Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller General of Customs has approved the appointment and redeployment of the management members to enhance strategic and effective service delivery.

A breakdown of the appointments is as follows:

1. EI EDORHE DCG Finance Admin & Technical Service

2. HK GUMMI DCG Tariff and Trade

3. M ABBA-KURA Ag. DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation

4. AG SAIDU Ag. DCG Human Resource Development

5. JP AJOKU Ag. DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives

6. BA ADENIYI Ag. DCG Strategic Research and Policy

7. GA ITOTOH Ag. DCG Training and Doctrine Command

8. O PETERS Ag. ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’

9. AI ALFA Ag. ACG Strategic Research and Policy

10. HJ SWOMEN Ag. ACG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives

11. KC EGWUH Ag. ACG Training and Doctrine Command

12. MBA MUSA Ag. ACG Tariff and Trade

13. A DAPPA-WILLIAMS Ag. ACG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation

14. BM JIBO Ag. ACG Headquarters

15. A HAMISU Ag. ACG/Commandant Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College

16. Y SALIHU Ag. ACG Finance & Admin

17. MI YUSUF Ag. ACG ICT/Modernization

18. SA BOMAI Ag. ACG Board

19. CK NIAGWAN Ag. ACG Finance, Admin & Technical Services

20. KI ADEOLA Ag. ACG Training and Doctrine Command

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service and support, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) CFR congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.