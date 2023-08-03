Customs Apapa Command Rakes In N540bn In Six Months

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has achieved a remarkable revenue collection of N540,431,401,641 from January to July 2023. This achievement was disclosed by the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Mohammed Auwal, during a farewell session with senior officers of the command. He emphasized the importance of compliance as the foundation of port efficiency.

ACG Mohammed praised the substantial revenue collection, attributing it to effective measures in preventing revenue leakage, a steadfast commitment to preventing duty evasion, and careful diligence despite a decline in trade volume.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, CSC Abubakar Usman, ACG Mohammed expressed gratitude to the officers and stakeholders for their support. He also appreciated various interventions, such as issuing Demand Notices to recover identified revenue shortfalls.

ACG Mohammed specifically highlighted the July 2023 collection of N119,049,235,263 as the highest monthly revenue recorded by the Command to date. Previously, the highest monthly collections were N95 billion in January and August 2022.

During his time as Customs Area Controller, ACG Mohammed stressed the collective responsibility of preventing prohibited items like arms, ammunition, and illicit drugs from entering or exiting the country through Apapa port. He recognized the importance of inter-agency synergy and intelligence sharing in combatting criminals seeking to exploit ports for unlawful activities.

The newly promoted ACG expressed gratitude to the Officers, other government agencies, and members of the Apapa Port Community for their cooperation during his tenure as Area Controller.

ACG Mohammed firmly believed that compliance was a crucial aspect governing both government and private sector stakeholders, as adherence to rules ensures smooth operations. He emphasized that Apapa port possesses the potential to become the leading trade hub for seamless cargo movement in West and Central Africa if importers, agents, and freight forwarders sincerely declare their goods and refrain from smuggling.

To mark his official promotion, ACG Mohammed was decorated with his new rank on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Abuja by the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.