Customs, AFRITAC West 2 Partner for Enhanced Risk Management

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, received a delegation from the African Regional Technical Assistance Center, AFRITAC West 2, on Monday, 20 November, 2023, at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja.

AFRITAC West 2, a collaboration between the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recipient countries, and various bilateral and multilateral partners, is dedicated to providing technical assistance and training to nations including Cabo Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Addressing the delegation, the CGC expressed his commitment to enhancing the capacity of Customs officers through training. He emphasized the importance of not limiting this opportunity to Nigeria alone, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in the global trade landscape.

Acknowledging the partnership, the Comptroller-General supported AFRITAC’s proposal to conduct training sessions focusing on risk management and the impact of trade facilitation. He underscored the vital role of effective risk management.

Eva Jenkner, Director of AFRITAC West 2, commended Customs Boss for his leadership prowess and applauded his proactive approach to revitalizing the Customs Service. She outlined the purpose of their visit, emphasizing their readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service in training officers and sharing insights into risk management and task policy programs.