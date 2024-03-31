Customs Advocate Coordinated Border Management at Idiroko

Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, in charge of Customs Ogun 1 Command, has adopted a strategic approach to provide lasting solutions to security issues between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

This was at an Inter-Agency Border Security Forum led by the CAC on 27 March 2024.

The meeting had in attendance, security agencies counterparts at Republic of Benin, the Idiroko community chiefs and the youths, as well as the Secretary-General of Inter Border Security Forum, Dr Bonny A Botoku.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Supreteindent of Customs Hameed Oloyede, the meeting was convened to address issues that have become an albatross to the cooperation and peace enjoyed by the security agencies of both countries.

After a lot of discussion, submission, and deliberations, the meetings ended with a peaceful resolution.

The resolutions reached were as follows: The community Chiefs and the Youth leaders are to return to their people and educate them on the motorcycle regulations and traffic laws being enforced by the Republic of Benin Police operatives, Agreement by the security agencies at Idiroko border to assist in enforcing Benin traffic laws by restricting movement of traffic offenders crossing over to Republic of Benin and Prohibition of Idiroko youths against jungle justice and enjoining them to report any suspected civil case to the Nigerian Police, Idiroko Divisional Office or any other security agency at the border.