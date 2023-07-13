Customs Adopts Community-Based Approach Against Smuggling In Kano-Jigawa Command

The Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday, 11th July 2023, reiterated its resilient commitment to suppress the menace of smuggling through a community-based approach.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the Command, Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima, made this known during an interview with journalists in Kano the command headquarters.

He explained that officers and men of the Service deployed to the border areas have been educated on how well the partnership would assist them in studying the terrain and arresting smugglers.

The Customs Area Controller said; “We have deployed various strategies to enable us to get vital information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of smugglers.”

According to him, the aim is to encourage Nigerians, especially those living in border communities to offer intelligence reports that could aid the command to the apprehension of smugglers in the border community.

He expressed optimism that the involvement of border communities would greatly assist officers of the service in protecting the nation’s economy from the activities of saboteurs.

The CAC, urged patriotic citizens to support the NCS to protect the country’s borders, adding that well-trained personnel have been deployed to strategic locations along the borders.

He added that all identified smugglers’ routes under the Command have been placed under strict surveillance.

Dangaladima enjoined Community Leaders to also provide information that would lead to tackling smuggling activities in the area, assuring that such information would be handled in confidence.