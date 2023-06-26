Customers To Pay More As DisCos Increase Tariff July

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have announced plans to implement a new tariff which will see customers pay more in electricity bills.

In a message sent to its customers, the Discos blamed the proposed increase in the rise in some key indices in the industry.

The message reads: “Dear customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on July 1st due to the floating exchange rate. MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1. We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 –16 supply hours per day).

“Bands A (20 hours and above) & B (16 – 20 hours) will be much higher. If you have a prepaid meter, buying bulk energy units for your home or office before the end of the month may help you make some savings before you have to buy at the new rate.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August.

“Please take note. Electricity units are set to jump by 30-40 percent in just over a week. You are best advised to buy as many units as you can before July 1,” it stated in the message.”