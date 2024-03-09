Custom Seize Truckloads of Yam Tubers, Others with N250M DPV

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Eastern Marine Command (EMC), has seized three truckloads of yam tubers and other assorted items loaded onto a boat, intended for illegal exportation through the waterways of Isaka in Oron to neighboring countries, such as Cameroon.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller, Mike Ugbagu, revealed this during a press briefing at the Command’s Headquarters on Thursday, 7 March 2024, in Porthacourt.

The CAC emphasized the necessity for proper documentation and adherence to export procedures, stating that attempting to transport goods through the creeks without following the required protocols constitutes smuggling, punishable under the law.

He explained that the success in intercepting the seizures, was attributed to the continuous surveillance and strategic efforts of Eastern Marine operatives, who diligently patrol the creeks and beaches of the Southern waterways.

He said the command’s ability to conduct effective surveillance “is by the provision of fast logistic boats and ballistic gunboats by the NCS Management.”

Highlighting the Command anti-smuggling activities In January, February, and early March 2024, the CAC noted that the command seized various contraband items, including petroleum products, used shoes, foreign rice, and used tires, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) estimated at approximately N250million.

He further stated that Five suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizures and have been subjected to ongoing prosecution procedures.

Comptroller Ugbagu reiterated the Command’s firm stance against smuggling activities, warning smugglers and would-be perpetrators of the consequences of their actions.

He emphasized the importance of patriotism, particularly in safeguarding essential commodities during a time of food shortages within the Country.