Culture Minister Musawa Denies Statement On NYSC Controversy

Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has denied issuing any statement regarding the controversy about her ministerial appointment and her participation in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Reports(not by Concise News) had stated that Musawa issued a statement titled ‘MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER.’

Reacting, the Minister stated that “The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Suleiman Haruna, the Deputy Director, Press for the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to Haruna, “The Hon. Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.”

He quoted the Minister as saying, “I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue.”