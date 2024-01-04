Cultists Reigned as Demigods at Kogi Poly – Rector

Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, has disclosed the pervasive influence of cultists as demigods, unleashing terror on students and staff within the campus confines. The revelation surfaced during a press briefing in Lokoja, coinciding with the initiation of activities for the institution’s fourth combined convocation ceremonies.

Ogbo, shedding light on the challenges inherited, underscored the unsettling reality of cultists wielding power as formidable entities, instilling fear among the academic community. The rector went on to detail the persistent havoc wreaked by these criminal elements, a menace that continued unabated until the present administration took decisive action.

During his address, Ogbo outlined the steps taken by the polytechnic’s management to quell the menace of insecurity that had plagued the institution. He emphasized the fortification of the security architecture, achieved through rigorous intelligence gathering to monitor and counteract the activities of cultists and other criminal groups operating within the campus.

Ogbo said: “These efforts have yielded tremendous results, including the arrest of some students and non-students with guns and other dangerous weapons and illicit drugs while making attempts to enter the campus.

“The security efforts and strategies also helped us discover the notorious syndicate known as “Magic Centre” at Sarkin Norma, where students were nabbed while writing examinations with our question papers and booklets.

“You will also agree with me that the Polytechnic before now had deeply disturbing image issues bordering on negative reports and other threatening social vices.

“We also inherited an institution without a functional student hostel, deficient in ICT, polarised along ethnic lines, untidy physical environment with dilapidated infrastructure and general indiscipline amongst staff and students.

“The Polytechnic also had a dented image and severed relationships with relevant funding agencies due to failed contracts and abandoned projects spanning over 10 years.”

He said further that the polytechnic had problems with accreditation across virtually all programmes for over nine years, in addition to problems with accumulated convocations after turning out students at both the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels.

“To restore the lost glory of the institution, we introduced the Three-R mission of “Repair, Reform and Restore,” which we have been implementing frontally through consultation and a committee system,” he stated.