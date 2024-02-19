News

Cult Leader ‘2Baba’ Reportedly Killed in Security Raid

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
In a turn of events in the Ahoada area of Rivers State, jubilation erupted over reports of the demise of notorious cult leader Gift Okpara, widely known as “2Baba.” According to sources cited by The Nation, 2Baba met his fate in a combined security operation targeting the Iceland cult leader and his cohorts at their hideout in Idu-Ekpeye on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Details emerging from the scene suggest that 2Baba fell victim to a barrage of gunfire during the raid, as disclosed by a senior police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity. While official confirmation of the cult leader’s demise is pending, communities in Ahoada wasted no time in expressing their relief, buoyed by the news of his alleged demise.

The reported demise of 2Baba comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the region, marked by previous incidents of violence and criminal activities linked to his notorious gang. In a chilling episode last September, a divisional police officer, Bako Angbashim, was ambushed and abducted by a group purportedly under the command of 2Baba in the Odiemudie community, Ahoada East LGA. Tragically, the DPO met a grisly end at the hands of the gang, who reportedly mutilated his body after executing him in the forest.

