Crossdressers Existed in Kano Before Bobrisky, Aisha Yesufu Slams State Govt

Political activist Aisha Yesufu has said that crossdressers have always existed in Kano State even before Bobrisky was ever conceived.

Yesufu said this following the ban placed on movies with crossdressers and thugs by the Kano State Film Censorship Board.

The ban was made known on Wednesday by the Board’s executive secretary, Abba El-Mustapha while speaking at a meeting with the management and stakeholders from Kannywood movie industry.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the board’s spokesman, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman. Read HERE.

Reacting, Yesufu said, “Cross dressers were all over Kano before Bobrisky was conceived. Bobrisky still has things to learn from the original ones in Kano who don’t need surgery to transform. Yeah, let’s continue with the hypocrisy and make it a new thing.”

Reacting, one user of X social media platform, @orllybam, said, “I’m very disappointed in you. The fact that You have cross Dressers in Kano doesn’t mean you should come out openly and rubbish what Kano State Government is doing so as to help keep the State sane and moral. People like Bobrisky should face the wrath of the law and their life style/acts shouldn’t be encouraged in the society. Are you trying to justify Bobrisky’s immoral acts and doings? You shouldn’t do that. This is a nice step from Kano State Government.”

Another user, @HaadiJimoh, said, “You are always on the wrong side of the truth. Well, your children are in abroad and don’t need to hide their switch allegiance of gender.”

@femifex said, “Every evil things must surely stop one day, it might have been rampant in Kano but surely now may be the time to put an end… you should be happy that they are taking steps forward.”