Criminal African Leadership Tradition Must Be Dismantled – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said for the future of the youths in Africa to be guaranteed, the current criminal style of leadership tradition must be dismantled.

This was to be his submission at a convention tagged ‘Igniting the voices of Africa’, organized by New Africa Foundation in Accra, Ghana, recently.

Also present for the event were notable and respected African voices like Prof P. L. O Lumumba from Kenya, Dr. Arikana from Zimbabwe, and a host of others.

The event was, however, canceled at the last moment notwithstanding the audience that already assembled from all over Ghana and Africa. However, the three out of the four main speakers who were in Ghana already for the event; Prof Lumumba, Dr Arikana, and Obi granted a press interview to expatiate on the purpose of the Convention, which was mainly to start an African conversation that will give African youths hope.

In a post on X, Obi said, “Africa as the second largest and second most populous continent in the world, with a population of over 1.4 billion people, is home to a youthful, and dynamic workforce with the largest concentration of working age population of about 1.1 billion people, which when combined with the abundance of huge natural resources ranging from minerals to over 874 million hectares of arable land for agricultural revolution, positions Africa as a key player in the global economy.

“Unfortunately, Africa’s growth and development will continue to appear as an impossible dream if we do not deal with the only challenge facing Africa – leadership failure.

“To paraphrase Late Prof Achebe’s ageless words on Nigeria, ‘the trouble with Africa is simply and squarely leadership problem,’ caused mainly by the unwillingness of African leaders to rise to their leadership responsibilities.

“This is a point I’ve heard Prof. Lumumba make continuously. Governments in most African nations have become gigantic criminal enterprises where the citizens, especially our youths who have the talent and energy, to lead the world in technology, health, and other areas, have watched their leaders shamelessly convert public wealth that should be used for a greater Africa, turned into private pockets. This criminal style of leadership tradition must be dismantled in order to guarantee the youths a future.

“The fate of Africa is in our hands; especially, in the hands of our youths. We can ignite the long overdue emancipation of the African continent, by adding our voices to the need for change, but more importantly, by committing to ending Africa’s leadership morass.

“A brighter future for Africa is possible. -PO.”