Credit Card Fraud: UK Ex-convict Bags Jail Term in Lagos

The Lagos Command of the EFCC, on July 1, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos of one Ahmed Soetan Adebola, a United Kingdom ex-convict for credit card fraud to one year imprisonment.

The EFCC had on June 3, 2022, arraigned the convict on a one-count amended charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The charge reads thus: “Ahmed Soetan Adebola sometime between the 23rd day of October 2020 and 4th November 2020 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division with intent to defraud, checked into RADISSON BLU Anchorage Hotel for the sum of N4,449,633.12 with the understanding that your payment will be made using an American Express card with pretence you knew was false.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.