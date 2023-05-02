CP Mohammed Gumel Named New Kano Commissioner Of Police

CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel,has been named as the new Kano State Commissioner of Police.

Born on November 6, 1966, Gumel obtained a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed Islamic Studies) from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1989 and a Master’s Degree in Educational Technology the from Federal University of Technology Minna, Nigeria, in October 2006.

CP Gumel’s career in the Nigeria began on the 18th, May 1992 as course 17 Cadet ASP from the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Annex Kaduna and rose to the position of Commandant of the Police Training School, Minna – 2003. He became a Divisional Police Officer in many Police Divisions in Niger State before he took charge as the officer in charge of Zone 7, HQ Abuja, Zonal Intelligence Bureau, officer-in-charge State, Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Niger State Police Command, between August 2009 and June 2014, and then Officer in-charge, Zonal Intelligence Bureau (ZIB), Abuja, between April 2012 and July 2014.

Found worthy by the authorities, he assumed office as the Staff Officer Intelligence in the office of the Inspector–General of Police, and was there between July 2014 and April 2015. Briefly, he was posted as Head of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (CIID), Kwara State Police Command, effective from May to August 2015 and later Head of Operations of Niger State Police Command, from August to December 2015.

The brilliant intelligent officer became obvious that the Force Headquarters appointed him in to a Professional Police Service (PPS) in ECOWAS Peace Support Operation Division (PSOD) and the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) where he served as Program Officer, Strategic Assessment and Doctrine and Head of Police Component, from 06 January 2016 to 30th June, 2021. Shortly on his return to Nigeria, Gumel was posted to be In-Charge of Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Force Intelligence Bureau, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria.

Trainings

Gumel’s Police training certificates include Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Course -Nigeria Police Academy, Kano December, 1994; Intermediate Command Course (ICC), Police Staff College, Jos, Nigeria, November 2007; Management Course at Industrial Training Fund Centre, Jos, November 2007; Citizenship and Leadership Training, Sheri Hills, Jos, September 2007; Advance Intelligence Course at Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria, November 2010, and UN-Nigeria FPU Contingent Commander (UNMIL) 03 March to August 16, 2011.

Others are Report Writing Course at UN Integrated Mission Training Centre, Monrovia Liberia, July 2011; Teamwork and Development Course at UN Integrated Mission Training Centre, Monrovia Liberia, July 2011; ECOWAS Map Exercise (MAPEX) and ECOWAS Standby Force (ESP) at Kofi Annan international Peace keeping training centre, Accra, Ghana, February 2012; Member of Technical Working Group (TWG) and Change Management Team (CMT) from April 2012 organized by UK Department for International Development (DfID) and implemented by its Justice for All (J4A) Project in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF); and Participant of NPF/DFID/J4A Intelligence Process Training Course, January 2013.

Others include NPF/UK Training on Technical Intelligence Management Methodology, Abuja, June 2013; ATA-9641: Police leaders’ role in Combating Terrorism Course by the Office of Anti- Terrorism Assistance Bureau of Diplomatic Security U.S Department of State August 2013; ATA-10020: Identifying and Developing Investigative Information Course by the Office of Anti- Terrorism Assistance Bureau of Diplomatic Security U.S Department of State, September 2013; Terrorists Financing Investigation International Course, Metropolitan Police, Scotland Yard, London, UK, June 2014; Collaborative Policing Course by Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, KAIPTC) Accra, Ghana, May 2016; Participant of Exercise Planning Course organized by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allied Joint Command, Naples-Italy, in June 2016; and Training of Trainers’ Course for Pre-deployment of Police Units to International Peacekeeping Assignment by North-Rhine Westphalia State Police, State Bureau for International Training, Education and Personnel, Bruhl, Germany, September 01, 2017.

Not enough, Gumel was also a member of Cybersecurity Course delivered by French Element in Senegal held in April 2017; A member of Advanced Cybersecurity Course delivered by French Element in Senegal held in April 2018; Participant of International Peacekeeping and Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) Course, held at EMP Bamako, Mali, November 2018; Participant of Weapon and Ammunition Management Training Course Co-Organised by Small Arms Survey, Organised by ECOWAS Commission and facilitated by National Defence College, NDC Abuja, Nigeria held in March 2021; Participant of Cobweb Intelligence Training in GSM Fundamental and Technical Intelligence Course – MARCH 11, 2022 and Participant of Global Information Security Council (GISEC) -Middle East and Asia 21-23 March 2022, UAE, Dubai.

Seminars and workshops

CP Gumel has attended seminars and workshops as a participant of Global Counterterrorism Forum’s Second Capacity-Building Workshop Group organized by US Department of State on Proactive Investigative Counterterrorism Good Practices in the Criminal Justice Sector and the Rule of Law in Sahel Region, January 2016; Best Practices on Counterterrorism Investigation by US Department of State Global Counterterrorism Forum, January 2014; Police Leader’s Roles in Counterterrorism, US-Global Counterterrorism Implementation Taskforce (US-GCTITF); Risks Management Course by ECOWAS, Abuja, March 2016; Regional Worship on counterterrorism Strategy by US Global Counterterrorism Implementation Task Force (US-GCTITF); and Capacity building Workshop on Preventing and Combating Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV) in West Africa from 6-8 June 2016, KAIPTC, Accra, Ghana.

He also attended the UNSCR 1325 and Gender Mainstreaming Training by Folke Bernadotte Academy Regional Development Cooperation with Sub Saharan Africa Project, Swedish Agency for Peace, Security and Development, October 17, 2017; Colloquium participant on the UNSCR 1325 and Gender Mainstreaming on Participation Police and Policing in UN Peacekeeping Operations held at Burkina Faso – November 2018; Participated in several seminars and workshops for development and review of integrated Peace Support Operations Documents for ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF): ESF Doctrine, Conduct and Discipline Framework, SOPs, Guidelines, Missions mandates and Exit Strategies, and Organized and participated in meetings of West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPPCO) and West African Police Information Service (WAPIS).

Similarly, he participated in the planning and meetings of African Union Peace Support Operations activities; Workshop participant on International Humanitarian Laws (IHL) and Laws of Armed Conflicts organized by International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC), April 2017; Course participant of Contingent Owned Equipment (MAC/COE2-18 DEU, 29th October to 2nd November 2018, EMP Bamako, Republic of Mali; Participation in Operational Headquarters Training for ECOWAS Exercise Jigui-IV, 2019 and Participation in Human Rights in Peace Support Operations Course (EMP-CEDEAO-DH 18) 10th-14th December 2018, at EMP Bamako, Mali.

Decorations/ Medals and Awards

CP Gumel has been decorated and received several medals and awards. He formed the Police Unit Commander-United Nations Mission in Liberia- April-September 2011; received commendation Letter by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Niger State for being meticulous Police Officer by establishing remarkable benchmark in crime prevention, through the application of Intelligence-led Policing knowledge, brilliant performance, timely initiatives, effectiveness and unalloyed devotion to service while in Niger State, Nigeria by successfully identifying the then secluded members of Darul-Islam and Islahuddeen Islamic Sects in Mokwa and Mashegu Local Government Areas (LGAs) from 2009-2010 and saved the State Police Command, Niger State and Nigeria as a whole from the breaking down of internal security and unnecessary embarrassment of religious uprising and societal disharmony. 28th March 2013.

Others are Epitome of good leadership Award by Sir Ahmadu Bello Northern Youth Council of Nigeria; Award of Integrity and Zero Tolerance for corruption by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC); Award of Excellence by African Trust Magazine in recognition of selfless service to our farther land and best security man of the year; and Security Achievers Award of Excellence for the year 2023 by Coalition of Northern Journalists Forum (CONJOF) in recognition of transparency and professionalism in the concluded Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Elections in Kano State.

He also received a commendation of Service to Nigeria Police by the Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Solomon E. Arase for exceptional dedication to duty as a Facilitator at the maiden Police Intelligence Course held from August to November 2013 at Police Intelligence School, Enugu, Nigeria.

Another is a commendation letter by the UK Metropolitan Police Service Operational Command unit, Homicide, and major Crime Command for being Professional and dedicated to duty and providing assistance in apprehending and repartition of a UK National in Nigeria wanted for murder on 1st December 2015; Letter of commendation by Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI) for professional disposition during the concluded 2023 Kano State Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly Elections.

Membership of Professional Bodies

CP Gumel is a member of many professional organisations including Fellow of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria; A member of Police Strategic Support Group (PSSG); Member of AUC Specialized Technical Committee on Defense Safety and Security (STCDSS); Member of International Association of Chiefs of Police-(IACP); member of Global Information Security Council (GISEC)-Middle East and Asia; member of World Intelligence Support System (ISS) -Middle East and Asia; Professional on Cobweb Intelligence Training in GSM Fundamental and Technical Intelligence

Travel history

CP Gumel has travelled many times across 15 West African Countries with exception of Guinea and Cape Verde. He has also been to Middle-East: UAE-Dubai, Ethiopia, Saudi-Arabia and many states in Europe: UK, US and Germany.

Before his transfer to Kano State Command, Gumel was Sokoto State Commissioner of Police. He is happily married and blessed with children.