Court Will Stop Jonathan’s Presidential Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Aloy Ejomakor, a legal counsel to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the alleged presidential ambition of former president Goodluck Jonathan will be stopped by Court.

According to him, Jonathan had already served as acting president and so cannot served another four years.

In a tweet, Ejimakor wrote: “2023: If INEC does not disqualify @GEJonathan, the Courts will, because Section 137(3) of the Constitution says that ‘A person who was sworn-in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.’”

