Court Strikes Out DSS Application To Detain Emefiele

The Court of the Federal Capital Territory has dismissed a request from the Department of State Services (DSS) for an extension of the detention order of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for an additional 14 days.

The DSS had informed the Court that they had uncovered fresh evidence that justified their request for the extension. However, during the hearing, the vacation judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, raised concerns about the Court’s jurisdiction to handle the matter. He pointed to sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, which clearly granted exclusive authority to the Magistrate court to issue detention orders.

In light of this legal issue, the DSS counsel, Victor Ejelonu, decided to withdraw the application, leading the Court to strike it out.

Prior to this development, Emefiele had been re-arrested in Lagos after his arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a two-count charge.