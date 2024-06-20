Court Sets Aside Law Used In Dethroning Emir Bayero

A Federal High Court in Kano has nullified actions taken by the Kano state government to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law, following a legal challenge by a key traditional figure.

The Kano House of Assembly repealed the law, leading to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s dethronement of Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the reversal of four emirates—Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya. The governor also dismissed the emirs appointed by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This law was used to re-appoint Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano who was dethroned by Ganduje in 2020, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

However, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba and a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, contested the legitimacy of the law. Represented by his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), Danagundi sought a court declaration rendering the law null and void.

On Thursday, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman ruled in favor of Danagundi, setting aside the Kano government’s actions and ordering all parties to maintain the status quo. Justice Liman criticized the defendants for ignoring a court’s interim order and proceeding with the law’s implementation.

Justice Liman warned that he would use his coercive powers to ensure compliance with his ruling. However, due to his elevation to the Court of Appeal, he transferred the case to Justice Simon Amobeda for further proceedings.