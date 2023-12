Court Sentences Nigerien Cable Thief to Three Years in Jail

A Lagos Court has sentenced a cable thief, Seidu Ali (24), a Nigerien who was arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Tuesday on Third Mainland Bridge to three years behind

Ali was arrested the second time on Third Mainland Bridge with four bounded cables removed from the bridge.

He was first arrested three weeks ago and reprimanded before he was released.