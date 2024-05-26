Court Sends Nine Internet Fraudsters to Prison in Benin City

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court on Tuesday May 21, 2024, convicted and sentenced nine internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

The convicts are Enogieru Larry Precious, Ideawor Anointed, Blessed Inlanaye, Collins Egha, Prince Adigbe, Ezekiel Ejiro Edowoyi, Jeffrey Osagbaroghamwen, Akpomiemie Aghogho and Ogbame Kelly.

They were jailed after pleading guilty to one count separate charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence upon arraignment by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge against Precious reads:

That you ENOGIERU LARRY PRECIOUS (M) on or about 8th May 2024 in Benin City Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did have in your possession documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 6 read together with 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them in court, prompting the prosecution counsel, I. K. Agwai, Salihu Ahmed and Ibrahim Faisal to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as they have become remorseful for their actions.