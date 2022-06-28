Court Sends 10 Fraudsters To Jail In Uyo

Justices Toyin Bolaji Adegoke and Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have convicted and sentenced ten(10) fraudsters to different jail terms for different offences.

They were convicted on Friday, June 24, 2022, after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges upon their arraignment by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC.

While eight of the convicts: Amos Richard Perekime, Ben Goodluck, Solomon Oghenefejiro Daniel, Ugbabe Ogah Nelson, Prosper Oweifah, Christopher Samuel Akpan, Ojei Ekene Franklin and Uzobo Lucky Divine pleaded guilty to one-count charge bordering on criminal impersonation and obtaining by false pretence, the other two convicts: Ekere Ekong and Obot Eshiet pleaded guilty to a charge bordering on obtaining by false pretences.