Court Sacks Abbo as Adamawa North Senator

Court of Appeal in Abuja has handed down a groundbreaking decision by disqualifying Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, who represents the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Nigerian 9th National Assembly.

The controversy surrounding Senator Abbo’s tenure reached its climax when he switched his political allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after securing his first term as a Senator. This move added fuel to the ongoing legal battles he faced.

Senator Abbo gained notoriety for a disturbing incident caught on video, wherein he was seen assaulting a woman, Ms. Osimibibra Warmate, within the confines of a sex toy shop in Abuja. The incident stemmed from allegations of verbal abuse directed at him. Subsequently, the court awarded Ms. Warmate a substantial N50 million in damages for the assault.