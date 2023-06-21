Court Reserves Ruling On Emefiele Bail Application

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has postponed its ruling on the bail application filed by Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to July 13, 2023.

The decision came after extensive arguments presented by all parties involved in the case.

Challenging Detention and Denied Access

Emefiele, represented by his legal counsel, is challenging his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the subsequent denial of access to his family members and legal team.

The bail application aims to secure his release from custody pending further proceedings.

Opposition from Respondents

Opposing the bail application, both the Department of State Services and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation argued against granting bail to Godwin Emefiele.

Their primary contention is that the suspended CBN Governor poses a flight risk, suggesting that releasing him on bail could lead to his potential evasion of justice.

Furthermore, the respondents’ legal representatives emphasized that Emefiele’s current detention is based on an order issued by the chief magistrate’s court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).