Court Remands Man Who Made Prank Call To Lagos Fire

Following the spate of Prank Calls on Fire and related emergency, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday arraigned one Uzuokwu Solomon at the Ogba Magistrate Court for raising a false alarm of fire in Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah.

Magistrate Bambo Oduoke ordered Uzuokwu to be remanded in custody and adjourned to April 27, 2023. This follows the State Prosecutor, A. A. Asiwaju’s presentation of the defendant for plea.

After the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and confessed to the commission of the crime.

Addressing Journalists after the Court session, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye expressed her happiness in the prosecution of the culprit and reiterated the stand of the State government on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State Laws.

She believes that the arraignment will serve as a deterrent to other misguided citizens who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders.

She also pleaded with the residents of the State concerning the attacks on Firefighters at the scene of emergency. She asked for them to give way whenever Firefighters are on the way to an emergency scene as well as support them while at emergency scenes and desist from making prank calls.

On the part of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, who was also present at the Court, he likewise expressed his delight on the arraignment of the culprit stating that the State Government frowns at malicious false calls which endanger the lives of Firefighters, reduce the lifespan and effectiveness of Firefighting equipment and also bring about the wastage of the State’s resources.

He believes that the arraignment will serve as warning for others that the State Government is out to enforce the Law and will take all false call cases to a conclusive end.

Recall Uzuokwu had reportedly placed a call on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 17:35 hours to Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos and reported a Fire emergency within the estate leading to the dispatch of the Lekki Phase II fire Service Station.

On arrival of the Fire crew at the estate, every efforts to trace the acclaimed Fire outbreak proved abortive..

PRESIDENT-ELECT’S STATEMENT ON SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS

I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023. I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where supplementary elections took place.

These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

I also call on those who could not secure the mandate of their people to take their fate in the true spirit of sportsmanship. Election is not war. It is not a do or die affair. Indeed it is to avoid war that democracies have periodic elections to choose our leaders and representatives.

The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

However, I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy. In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.