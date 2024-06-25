Court Remands Man for Assaulting Police Officer in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed dismay at the grievous assault on a police officer on Saturday at Chevron Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement issued, the police revealed that the assailant, 47-year-old Oluwaseun Jacobs, a cobbler based in Ajah, has been apprehended, already been arraigned in court on a three-count charge including assault occasioning bodily harm, and conduct likely to cause breech of peace.

The Spokesman for the Police Force , ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who signed the statement, said the case has been adjourned to July 8, 2024 for hearing, while the suspect is currently remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending further legal proceedings.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby assures all officers of the NPF’s full support in situations where their rights are violated noting that the Force would not condone such embarrassing situations. He emphasized that the safety of officers is paramount and runs pari passu with the fundamental rights of citizens, reiterating that the NPF will not tolerate any form of assault on its officers, and will ensure that those responsible face the full wrath of the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force calls on all citizens to respect the role of the Nigeria Police in maintaining law and order, cooperate and support the process in creating a safer and more secure society for all. We assure the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property, and to uphold justice and the rule of law. Further updates on the case will be provided as the legal proceedings continue,” the statement concluded.