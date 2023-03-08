Court Rejects Obi’s Appeal To Restrain INEC From Reconfiguring BVAS

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday rejected the request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections.

The ruling was issued by a hree-member panel led by Joseph Ikyegh.

Accourt the appellate court, restraining INEC will hinder the electoral body from conducting the March 11 elections.

The request was filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who came third in the election of February 25.

Obi had asked the court to restrain “the 1st respondent (INEC) from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until the due inspection is conducted and certified true copies (CTC) of them issued”.

More to follow…